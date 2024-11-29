Parliament adjourned till Monday as Opposition protests over Adani, other issues disrupt proceedings

Winter Session proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were suspended for the fourth straight day on Friday as Opposition members continued their protests over the Adani bribery charge and other issues.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday as Opposition persisted with protests, demanding a discussion on the issues.

Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 17 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.

The notices from Opposition MPs were for discussion on allegations of corruption and wrongdoings against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices. This led to a protest by several opposition MPs who began raising slogans.

Expressing anguish, Dhankhar said, "I call upon you (MPs) for deep reflection. Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption."

The remark was protested by opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress.

Amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MP Dhankhar said, "...This cannot be appreciated. We are creating a very bad precedent. Our actions are not public-centric. We are getting into irrelevance..."

The RS chairman adjourned the House proceedings until December 2.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were initially adjourned till noon and later for the day following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in UP's Sambhal.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise various issues. Some members, mostly from the Congress and Samajwadi Party, were also in the Well of the House and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla said the House should be allowed to run and that the Question Hour was members' time. People want the House to function and there should be discussions, he added.

Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour that went on for around 10 minutes.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.