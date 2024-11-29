PM Modi targets Opposition, accuses them of spreading lies and conspiring for power

Modi said the opposition had now started spreading lies and more lies. "When the lies of these forces fail to influence the people, they come up with another lie. These people don’t hesitate to lie even to the office-bearers and workers of their own political parties to hide their failures," he said. Stating that such activities have continued for the last 50-60 years, the Prime Minister added that they had now intensified their misdirected campaign. “Their shops of lies and rumors have been running for 50-60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign,” he said, urging the people of the country to remain alert and expose them.

The Prime Minister said that the objective of these parties is to grab power so that the "gang that looted the country," wearing different masks, gets the chance to rule again. "In 2019, the chowkidar, who was a thief for them, turned imandar (honest) in 2024. They could not utter the word thief against him even once,” he said.

Stating that the victory march, which started in Odisha earlier this year, had spread to Haryana, Maharashtra, and other places where by-elections were held, Modi said this is the specialty of the BJP and the uniqueness of its workers.

"Till some months before the 2024 elections, experts rejected the BJP, stating it was not such a big force in Odisha and couldn’t form a government on its own here. The election results stunned them," he said. “When we didn’t have a government in the state, the names of our schemes were being changed. But we worked for the development of Odisha. The Centre never thought about whether our government was in the state or not. We were only trying to serve Odisha. New schemes were launched. The people of Odisha understood our working style and believed in us,” he added.