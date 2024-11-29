PM Modi targets Opposition, accuses them of spreading lies and conspiring for power

BHUBANESWAR: With massive victories in Haryana and Maharashtra giving a boost to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on opposition parties, accusing them of spreading lies and rumors and even conspiring against the country to grab power by any means.
Addressing a grand public reception upon his arrival for a three-day visit to the state capital, Modi said that the consistent failures of the opposition over the last decade had fueled their anger.
"Those who consider power their birthright have been out of office at the Centre for the last decade. But after their failures, they are so angry that they are conspiring against the country. They have also started turning their anger on the people of the country,” he said.
The Prime Minister stated that political differences are the essence of democracy. Political parties try to reach out to the people with their policies through various means, including agitation, which is normal. “I have worked as CM and PM for many years and have encountered political differences in many forms. But in recent times, there has been a big change. Attempts are now being made to destroy the Constitution and tarnish the image of democracy,” he alleged.
Modi said the opposition had now started spreading lies and more lies. "When the lies of these forces fail to influence the people, they come up with another lie. These people don’t hesitate to lie even to the office-bearers and workers of their own political parties to hide their failures," he said. Stating that such activities have continued for the last 50-60 years, the Prime Minister added that they had now intensified their misdirected campaign. “Their shops of lies and rumors have been running for 50-60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign,” he said, urging the people of the country to remain alert and expose them.
The Prime Minister said that the objective of these parties is to grab power so that the "gang that looted the country," wearing different masks, gets the chance to rule again. "In 2019, the chowkidar, who was a thief for them, turned imandar (honest) in 2024. They could not utter the word thief against him even once,” he said.
Stating that the victory march, which started in Odisha earlier this year, had spread to Haryana, Maharashtra, and other places where by-elections were held, Modi said this is the specialty of the BJP and the uniqueness of its workers.
"Till some months before the 2024 elections, experts rejected the BJP, stating it was not such a big force in Odisha and couldn’t form a government on its own here. The election results stunned them," he said. “When we didn’t have a government in the state, the names of our schemes were being changed. But we worked for the development of Odisha. The Centre never thought about whether our government was in the state or not. We were only trying to serve Odisha. New schemes were launched. The people of Odisha understood our working style and believed in us,” he added.