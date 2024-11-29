Punjab reports 70 per cent reduction in stubble burning, highlights Ex-Situ management efforts

CHANDIGARH: Admitting that a surge in stubble burning incidents occurred due to the shorter window of 15 to 20 days between harvesting and sowing of wheat crops.

The Punjab Government's Agriculture Department informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about its measures to address the issue.

Over 6.2 million tonnes of paddy straw were managed through ex-situ methods this year, contributing to the expected management of 19.52 million tonnes of paddy straw through various means in 2024.

In a report submitted to the NGT on 26 November, the Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Punjab, stated: “As a result of the efforts made by the state of Punjab, the number of paddy stubble burning incidents reduced from 36,551 on 25 November 2023, to 10,479 on 25 November 2024, a decrease of 70 per cent.”

The report highlighted the dual approach to managing paddy straw, which includes in-situ (on-field) and ex-situ (transportation for industrial and other uses) methods.

Residue is also being utilised as animal fodder. For ex-situ management, over 6.2 million tonnes of paddy straw were handled in 2024.

“The department will carry out a gap analysis after the season is over to figure out the requirement of in-situ and ex-situ machinery for the year 2025. The annual action plan for 2025 will be prepared based on this gap analysis, and the requisite funds will be requested. In ex-situ management, primarily balers are used for the collection of straw before transportation for industrial and other uses. As per the demand from farmers, till date, 2,183 different types of balers and 2,039 rakes have been made available on subsidy under the crop residue management (CRM) scheme,” the report stated.