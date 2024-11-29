Reframing resilience: Project 'Surviving Violence' releases graphic booklets, animations

“Sometimes staying silent is also an act of resistance.”

Why should women remain victims of violence? When does the narrative shift and highlight the resilience of survivors?

The Surviving Violence Project is a collaborative initiative undertaken by a group of organisations backed by the British Academy to work with civil society, government and policymaking communities to study the current legal structures set in place for survivors and utilise findings to supplement future policy recommendations. The research is funded by the British Academy under their Heritage, Dignity and Violence programme (2020-2022).

The Project released a set of downloadable graphic booklets and short animations to approach and address these questions with clear language and crisp visuals. The resources have been developed based on the findings from a research project conducted by regional NGOs in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The booklets are available in English and Hindi, whereas the videos are dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali.

Women survivors respond to violent behaviour differently, for the way the women engage with survival strategies are informed by societal standards. Women are resilient but that does not mean they must endure violence. The resources convey this message, urging women survivors to seek help without guilt or doubt.

Some survivors' statements have been taken from the project's 3-state report: