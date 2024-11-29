Security forces crack down on terror networks in Jammu

SRINAGAR: After a series of terror strikes in the Jammu region, security forces have launched a massive crackdown against the overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist organisations to deny the outfits logistics support and prevent attacks.

Security agencies have formulated a plan to tackle terrorism in Jammu by going after the OGWs, said a top official involved in operations.

“OGWs are like eyes and ears of the terrorists. Without their support terrorists cannot move and carry out attacks,” the security official said. “OGWs besides providing logistic support to terrorists help them in doing recce of possible targets. OGWs also assist terrorists in transporting weapons and moving from one place to another,” the official added.

Police, CRPF personnel and army men in the last few days have carried out raids at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Kathua districts, where terror attacks took place recently.

“The operations are aimed at identifying, tracking, and apprehending OGWs and other terror suspects involved in providing support to terrorist outfits, including managing the logistics, recruitment, and facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition and funds,” another security official said.

“The searches are being conducted at multiple locations including residential houses and hideouts based on specific intelligence inputs,” the official said.