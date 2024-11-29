Six doctors booked for misleading father of child who died due to 'wrong treatment'

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: A case has been registered against six doctors of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly misleading the father of a child who died under their care, police said on Friday.

The accused doctors also allegedly tampered with the evidence, they said.

According to a release by the police, a five-year-old kid was admitted to Vedant Hospital in the city's Sutgirni area on April 26. The boy underwent surgery at the hospital the same day. The child died on May 6 after being under treatment for nearly 10 days.

The boy's father Avinash Aghav has alleged that his son died due to wrong treatment at the hospital.