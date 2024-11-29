Tough decisions needed to strengthen party; poll process 'suspect' due to EVMs: Kharge at CWC meet

NEW DELHI: As top Congress leaders met on Friday to deliberate on its electoral defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that "tough decisions" will have to be taken, accountability be fixed and shortcomings removed by learning lessons from the election results.

In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC headquarters here, Kharge said he believes that the EVMs have made the electoral process "suspect" and stressed that it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Kharge also hit out at internal bickering in the party, asserting that the lack of unity and statements against own party leaders harms the party a lot as he urged leaders to remain united and not speak publicly against each other.