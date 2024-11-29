Two suspects arrested after encounter in connection with bomb blasts outside clubs in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: After an encounter with the Chandigarh Police and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police, two alleged suspects involved in the recent twin low-intensity bomb blasts outside two clubs in Chandigarh, one of which belonged to Punjabi rapper Badshah, have been apprehended.

Sources said that Vinay and Ajit, both suspects in the twin bomb blasts in Chandigarh, were injured during an encounter with the STF of Haryana Police and Chandigarh Police in Hisar.

Both were admitted to the civil hospital in Hisar for medical treatment. When the police attempted to apprehend them, the suspects allegedly resisted and opened fire on the police teams. In response, the police fired back, injuring them in the legs.

Both suspects are linked to the Kala Jathedi-Goldy Brar gang and will be brought to Chandigarh for questioning.

The bomb blasts, which were carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, targeted two clubs in Sector 26: Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by rapper Badshah, and De’Orra. The suspects, riding a motorcycle, arrived around 3:15 a.m. and planted low-intensity crude bombs. The explosions shattered the glass windows of De'Orra, but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. CCTV footage showed an unidentified person throwing an object towards the lounge, followed by a cloud of smoke.

Sources further indicated that this could be a case of extortion, with the suspects attempting to spread terror among nightclub owners.

The Chandigarh Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act at the Sector 26 police station.