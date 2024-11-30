'4:1 or 5:1?': JMM-Congress deadlock over Cabinet formula continues in Jharkhand

RANCHI: With lobbying for ministerial berths intensifying among MLAs, the ruling alliance is said to have failed to reach consensus on the formula. Earlier, the alliance partners were working on a formula of one ministerial post for every four MLAs. The formula is unlikely to work this time.

In 2019, the grand-alliance won 47 seats and ministerial positions were distributed on the 4:1 formula. The JMM got seven berths, including the CM, Congress 4 and RJD one.

However, this time the number of ruling bloc’s MLAs went up to 56.

In such a situation, the JMM wants one ministerial post for every five MLAs, instead of four. “There is a deadlock among the alliance partners, whether the formula for the distribution of ministerial posts should be one minister per four or five MLAs,” according to sources. That’s why the cabinet expansion is getting delayed this time, he added.