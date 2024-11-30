'4:1 or 5:1?': JMM-Congress deadlock over Cabinet formula continues in Jharkhand

RANCHI: With lobbying for ministerial berths intensifying among MLAs, the ruling alliance is said to have failed to reach consensus on the formula. Earlier, the alliance partners were working on a formula of one ministerial post for every four MLAs. The formula is unlikely to work this time.
In 2019, the grand-alliance won 47 seats and ministerial positions were distributed on the 4:1 formula. The JMM got seven berths, including the CM, Congress 4 and RJD one.
However, this time the number of ruling bloc’s MLAs went up to 56.
In such a situation, the JMM wants one ministerial post for every five MLAs, instead of four. “There is a deadlock among the alliance partners, whether the formula for the distribution of ministerial posts should be one minister per four or five MLAs,” according to sources. That’s why the cabinet expansion is getting delayed this time, he added.
Under the new formula, the JMM will get eight ministerial berths, including the CM, while the Congress with 16 legislators will get three and the RJD one.
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said top leaders of the alliance partners would take a call on the formula.
“As far as we are concerned, since the number of MLAs increased to 56, the 5:1 formula will be accurate for distribution of ministerial berths this time. A total of 12 ministers, including CM, are to be inducted in the cabinet. Since the elections were fought on the face of the CM, 11 ministerial berths remain for consideration. If we consider five MLAs each for every ministerial post, then there will be equal distribution of 11 ministers for 56 MLAs,” he said.
The Congress, however, wanted to repeat the 2019 formula for a “stable government”. It said that the high command would take the final decision.
Hemant Soren alone took oath as the 14th CM in Ranchi on Thursday. After taking oath, he, however, said that the cabinet expansion would take place soon. This is his fourth stint as the CM. Soren was elected from the Barhait Assembly seat.