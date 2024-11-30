China, Russia, Pakistan forming an axis, India on its own: MP Tewari at Military Literature Fest

CHANDIGARH: At the 8th edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) in Chandigarh, Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Saturday that the axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran has jeopardized the nuclear order put out under the Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty (NPT) mechanism, posing a threat to international peace and stability.

In the backdrop of current geo political developments with ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas conflict, India is on its own, Tewari said here mincing no words, while adding that a calibrated approach was required to wade through the irrevocably changing global security situation.

Tewari was sharing his mind here at the inaugural session of the Festival in Chandigarh, as part of a group discussion on 'Implications for India vis-a-vis the West in backdrop of Axis of Russia-China-North Korea-Iran pivot of geography.'

The session was moderated by Maj Gen (Retd) Mandeep Singh, who laid out the scope and ambition of world powers to grab land, energy and defence resources for their nations for the next two decades.

"We as a nation need to evolve a comprehensive security doctrine to negotiate this situation and tide above efforts to constrain us globally where on one side China and Russia are both getting closer to Pakistan," Tewari said.

He added, "Our security and energy needs make us dependent on Russia while we need to be cognisant of the fact that Russia is not putting all its eggs in one basket (India) and is hedging its bet by trying to forge a relationship with Pakistan, our immediate and persistent security threat."

Referring to the Trump election, Tewari said, "if Trump as a US President gets his way to enforce his isolationist tendencies and unravel the US role from global responsibility it has so proudly overtaken since the World War II, the world would be in a greater turmoil for which Indian security establishment and policy planners need to deliberate upon very seriously."

Referring to Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tewari said, "it won’t be a surprise if the US knew about invasion a year or half before. Did US let Russia invade Ukraine to force Russia to have another Afganistan. The fact that Putin visited only India just before the invasion must not be lost on anyone," he added.