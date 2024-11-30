CM Sukhu led-Himachal government in another controversy as loaded trucks on 110-year-old `The Ridge’

CHANDIGARH: Controversies do not seem to end for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh, as loaded trucks were recently seen on the 110-year-old "The Ridge" in Shimla, a zone where vehicles are prohibited. This prompted the former Deputy Mayor to file a complaint with the state police.

The locals were left fuming after a video went viral on social media in which one could see two loaded trucks, parked right next to the historic church in Shimla on The Ridge.

Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation and CPI(M) leader Tikender Singh Panwar has filed a police complaint demanding action against people and officials who allowed parking of vehicles and installation of temporary stalls at The Ridge in Shimla.

Sharing two videos along with his complaint, Panwar today called for the registration of an FIR regarding the parking of two trucks and a large crane on The Ridge, a vulnerable zone where no vehicular movement is permitted. In his complaint to Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Panwar demanded action against the owners of the trucks and crane, the police officials who allowed the vehicles to park in the area, as well as officials from the Shimla district administration and the Home Department for permitting social and public functions in this restricted zone.