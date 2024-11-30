CM Sukhu led-Himachal government in another controversy as loaded trucks on 110-year-old `The Ridge’
CHANDIGARH: Controversies do not seem to end for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh, as loaded trucks were recently seen on the 110-year-old "The Ridge" in Shimla, a zone where vehicles are prohibited. This prompted the former Deputy Mayor to file a complaint with the state police.
The locals were left fuming after a video went viral on social media in which one could see two loaded trucks, parked right next to the historic church in Shimla on The Ridge.
Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation and CPI(M) leader Tikender Singh Panwar has filed a police complaint demanding action against people and officials who allowed parking of vehicles and installation of temporary stalls at The Ridge in Shimla.
Sharing two videos along with his complaint, Panwar today called for the registration of an FIR regarding the parking of two trucks and a large crane on The Ridge, a vulnerable zone where no vehicular movement is permitted. In his complaint to Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Panwar demanded action against the owners of the trucks and crane, the police officials who allowed the vehicles to park in the area, as well as officials from the Shimla district administration and the Home Department for permitting social and public functions in this restricted zone.
The complaint further said that functions are being held on The Ridge despite the high court's order not to organise events there. "I request you to take it urgently, failing which I will be forced to knock on the doors of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh which has already decided not to allow such functions at the Ridge. Still holding these functions invites contempt of their orders,’’ it reads.
Panwar also highlighted that stalls are being set up on The Ridge, placing undue pressure on the tanks, despite a clear directive from the Himachal Pradesh High Court prohibiting any such activities in the area. He argued that The Ridge is being gradually transformed into a commercial space. Panwar urged the people of Shimla to speak out against these practices and protect the integrity of the historic site.
When contacted, police confirmed that they had received the complaint.
Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan yesterday removed the stalls in The Ridge area and instructed officials to find out who allowed them. "There is a huge water tank under The Ridge, and such a huge structure cannot be built here as it could put pressure on the area,’’ he said.
The historic Ridge is located in the heart of Shimla and houses Christ Church, a neo-Gothic structure built in 1844 and a Tudorbethan-styled library building constructed in 1910, besides statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Y S Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.
There are large tanks that can hold 45 lakh litres of water were built under The Ridge during British rule. The tanks supply drinking water to households in the city. The Ridge lies in sinking zones and cracks have been developing in regular intervals since 2000. The foundation area towards Rivoli Theatre and Ice Skating Rink has been sinking. The vehicles are banned on The Ridge and only ambulances are allowed.
This is the third controversy which has hit the government in the recent past after the samosa and toilet tax controversies.