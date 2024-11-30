ECI invites Congress for meeting amid allegations of electoral malpractice in Maharashtra polls

NEW DELHI: Reiterating its commitment to a transparent process during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday assured the Congress party of a review of all legitimate concerns. It also invited a Congress delegation for a meeting on Tuesday, December 3.

In a letter to the Congress, the ECI stated that it had followed a transparent process involving candidates and their agents at every stage of the voting process.

However, addressing the Congress’s apprehensions regarding the voting percentage in the Maharashtra elections, the poll body extended an invitation for a detailed discussion. This follows similar concerns raised by the party regarding the EVM process after the Haryana Assembly polls.

The letter further mentioned that the ECI would review all legitimate concerns raised by Congress and provide a written response after hearing the delegation.

In an interim response to Congress’s complaints, the ECI reaffirmed the transparency of its processes, emphasizing the involvement of candidates or their agents at every stage. It also reiterated that electoral roll updates are carried out with the involvement of political parties.

Regarding Congress’s concerns about voter turnout data, the ECI asserted that there was no discrepancy. It clarified that polling station-wise data is available and verifiable by all candidates.

“The gap between the 5 PM polling data and the final voter turnout is due to procedural priorities, as presiding officers perform multiple statutory duties near the close of polling before updating voter turnout data. As an additional transparency measure, the ECI introduced a press note at around 11:45 PM during the 2024 General Elections, which has since been followed in all subsequent assembly elections,” the poll panel explained in its letter.