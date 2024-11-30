Economic potential eroding rapidly while PM Modi generates hype: Congress

The Congress leader pointed out that the report uses Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data to show that overall real wage growth at the national level has been flat at 0.01% over the last five years.

In fact, the workers in Haryana, Assam and Uttar Pradesh have seen their real wages decline in the same period, he said.

This is hardly the exception, nearly every piece of evidence points to this same damning conclusion that the average Indian can buy less today than they could 10 years ago, Ramesh said.

"This is the ultimate root cause for India's growth slowdown, and multiple sources of data have now confirmed this wage stagnation," he asserted.

Citing Labour Bureau's Wage Rate Index, he said real wages for the labourers stagnated between 2014-2023 and in fact declined between 2019-2024.

Ramesh further cited the Ministry of Agriculture's Agricultural Statistics and said that under former prime minister Manmohan Singh, real wages for agricultural labourers grew at 6.8% each year.

"Under Narendra Modi, real wages for agricultural labourers declined by minus 1.3% each year," he said.