India’s largest science fest gets underway at IIT-Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) the country’s largest science fest began at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on Saturday.

The event celebrates India’s scientific achievements, fosters innovation and offers a diverse range of activities to engage participants. Over 8,000 delegates, researchers and leading scientific organisations are expected to attend the four-day festival.

The highlights include the ‘Museum of the Moon exhibit’. Created by British artist Dr Luke Jerram, it is a life-sized, seven-meter replica of the moon with detailed NASA imagery.

Addressing the audience, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the story of Viksit Bharat would be written in the alphabet of science. He emphasised that India’s path to becoming a developed nation is deeply intertwined with its commitment to scientific advancement and innovation.

Singh underscored the importance of fostering a culture where science drives progress, shaping a future where technology and research contribute to every facet of society, from healthcare to infrastructure.

The festival’s theme, “India as the Global Manufacturing Hub for Science and Technology”, aligns with the nation’s aspirations to lead in bio-manufacturing, semiconductors, and medical instruments.