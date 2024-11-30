India’s largest science fest gets underway at IIT-Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) the country’s largest science fest began at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on Saturday.
The event celebrates India’s scientific achievements, fosters innovation and offers a diverse range of activities to engage participants. Over 8,000 delegates, researchers and leading scientific organisations are expected to attend the four-day festival.
The highlights include the ‘Museum of the Moon exhibit’. Created by British artist Dr Luke Jerram, it is a life-sized, seven-meter replica of the moon with detailed NASA imagery.
Addressing the audience, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the story of Viksit Bharat would be written in the alphabet of science. He emphasised that India’s path to becoming a developed nation is deeply intertwined with its commitment to scientific advancement and innovation.
Singh underscored the importance of fostering a culture where science drives progress, shaping a future where technology and research contribute to every facet of society, from healthcare to infrastructure.
The festival’s theme, “India as the Global Manufacturing Hub for Science and Technology”, aligns with the nation’s aspirations to lead in bio-manufacturing, semiconductors, and medical instruments.
Singh said India was making rapid strides in these fields, with significant investments and policy frameworks supporting advancements like the quantum mission and semiconductor manufacturing. He emphasized that the government’s vision is to position India as a global leader in science and technology.
Calling for inspiring young minds, he noted that startups in biotechnology, space and agri-tech predominantly emerged from cities like Bengaluru and Pune and laid thrust on the importance of reaching smaller towns and rural areas.
Also speaking, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the event is a celebration of collective efforts in scientific innovation and collaboration.
“IISF 2024 stands as a grand celebration of scientific innovation and collaboration, featuring numerous innovations catering to a diverse audience. It showcases India’s remarkable achievements and includes a science expo that highlights cutting-edge research and technology,” Sarma said.
“The festival promises a dynamic exploration of science through events like the Young Scientists’ Conclave, Science Safari, and Tinker Labs, aimed at igniting curiosity and fostering innovation among students,” he added.