Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar claims 'difference in EVM votes' but admits lack of proof

The recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections have sparked a wave of dissent among opposition parties, with allegations of irregularities in the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) taking centre stage. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory, winning 230 of the 288 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) could only muster 46 seats.
Sharad Pawar raises concerns
Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), voiced concerns about possible discrepancies in votes recorded by electronic voting machines (EVMs) but acknowledged a lack of concrete evidence to support these claims. Speaking in Pune, he remarked that while there appeared to be differences in EVM vote counts, no proof was currently available. Pawar noted that some individuals had requested recounting but expressed limited optimism about the outcomes. He also criticised the government for disregarding opposition concerns in Parliament, calling on leaders to engage with the public to raise awareness about these issues.
"This has happened for the first time, the elections held in the country have made people very restless, there is disappointment among the people...Every day at 11:00 am, the opposition leaders raise questions in the Parliament. They put forward their point but their demands are not being accepted in the Parliament and this clearly means that Parliamentary democracy is not being followed properly. If it continues like this, then it is not right and for this, we will have to go among the people and make them aware," Sharad Pawar told reporters on Pune.
"There is some difference in the votes of EVMs but at the moment I do not have any proof in this regard. Some people have demanded recounting. Whatever is possible in this matter will be done. Some people have applied for recounting. Let's see what happens in that but I do not have much hope from this," he added.
Poll verdict murder of democracy; govt, EC should clear people's doubts: Patole
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole echoed these sentiments, calling the poll outcome a "murder of democracy" and accusing the Election Commission of lacking transparency. "When people are questioning the fairness of the poll process, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and the government to clear their doubts," Patole said on X (formerly Twitter). He extended support to social activist Dr Baba Adhav, who staged a three-day protest in Pune against the alleged misuse of EVMs.
Adhav, who is in his 90s, began his three-day protest at Phule Wada, the residence of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, in the city on Thursday.
Former BJP ally joins the fray
The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), a former ally of the BJP, joined the chorus, alleging that EVMs were manipulated to transfer votes to Mahayuti candidates. RSP chief Mahadev Jankar, himself an engineer, demanded a return to paper ballots, stating, "If democracy has to be kept alive, we need to switch to paper ballots." Jankar claimed irregularities, citing that the party's Akkalkot candidate, Sunil Bandgar, received zero votes from his own village, a scenario he deemed implausible.
Opposition vows to escalate protests
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has vowed to launch a "national movement" to address the alleged electoral manipulation and expressed concern that the "entire electoral process is being severely compromised." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) and other MVA allies have joined in questioning the fairness of the polls.
"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised. Free and fair elections is a constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission. Increasing sections of society are becoming frustrated and deeply apprehensive. The Congress will take up these public concerns as a national movement," the Congress said in a statement.
As the opposition amplifies its demand for recounts and transparency, allegations of EVM tampering and calls to reinstate ballot papers are expected to fuel further political tensions in Maharashtra.