Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar claims 'difference in EVM votes' but admits lack of proof

The recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections have sparked a wave of dissent among opposition parties, with allegations of irregularities in the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) taking centre stage. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory, winning 230 of the 288 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) could only muster 46 seats.

Sharad Pawar raises concerns



Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), voiced concerns about possible discrepancies in votes recorded by electronic voting machines (EVMs) but acknowledged a lack of concrete evidence to support these claims. Speaking in Pune, he remarked that while there appeared to be differences in EVM vote counts, no proof was currently available. Pawar noted that some individuals had requested recounting but expressed limited optimism about the outcomes. He also criticised the government for disregarding opposition concerns in Parliament, calling on leaders to engage with the public to raise awareness about these issues.

"This has happened for the first time, the elections held in the country have made people very restless, there is disappointment among the people...Every day at 11:00 am, the opposition leaders raise questions in the Parliament. They put forward their point but their demands are not being accepted in the Parliament and this clearly means that Parliamentary democracy is not being followed properly. If it continues like this, then it is not right and for this, we will have to go among the people and make them aware," Sharad Pawar told reporters on Pune.

"There is some difference in the votes of EVMs but at the moment I do not have any proof in this regard. Some people have demanded recounting. Whatever is possible in this matter will be done. Some people have applied for recounting. Let's see what happens in that but I do not have much hope from this," he added.