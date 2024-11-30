Manipur: Last rites of 12 Kuki-Zo tribals on Dec 5, shutdown called

GUWAHATI: The bodies of 12 Kuki-Zo tribals killed in the recent violence in Manipur will be laid to rest on December 5, according to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF).

The deceased include 10 individuals killed in a gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police at the Borobekra subdivision of Jiribam district on November 11. While the police claimed the victims were "armed militants," Kuki-Zo organisations maintained they were "village volunteers."

Previously, the ITLF had announced that the last rites would be postponed until the post-mortem reports were handed over to the families. Following a meeting on Saturday, Kuki-Zo representatives stated that the autopsy reports were examined by a forensic and legal expert, and they were found to be satisfactory. Further legal proceedings will follow.

The ITLF also announced that a complete shutdown would be observed on the day of the burial as a mark of respect for the deceased.