Punjab police seize eight pistols smuggled from Pakistan; two arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police arrested two persons when they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment of eight sophisticated pistols smuggled from Pakistan.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar of Punjab Police arrested two persons who have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Nikku and Gurwinder Singh alias Gandhi, both residents of Kaulowal village in Amritsar.

"The police teams have also recovered consignment of eight sophisticated pistols including four Glock Pistols (Austria made), two Turkey 9mm Pistols and two X-Shot Zigana .30 bore Pistols along with 10 cartridges from their possession," he said.

Yadav said that in an intelligence-led operation, teams from CI Amritsar got to know that some persons have been indulged in the smuggling of heavy consignments of weapons from Pakistan into India.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a trap and arrested accused persons Jagjit alias Nikku and Gurwinder alias Gandhi from Nurpur Padhri near Gharinda in Amritsar when they were waiting for someone to deliver the consignment, he said.

Yadav said that CI Amritsar has also identified the main kingpin of this module and several teams have been constituted to apprehend him.

"The preliminary investigations have revealed that the kingpin of this module was is in contact with Pakistan-based weapon smugglers via encrypted apps," he said, adding that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages.

A casehas been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.

The arrested accused will be presented before the local court to seek police remand.