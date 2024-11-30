TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee stresses need for the anti-rape bill, claims amendment pending for two months

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee stressed in the need for the anti-rape bill (Aparajita Women and Child) claims that West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 has been pending on the President’s table for the last two months.
Addressing a doctor's convention at Amtala in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee said "if we need to stop rape which is a curse to humanity we need stringent laws and if laws are not enacted then we cannot give punishment to the accused.”
Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC, claimed "an incident of rape is taking place in the country every 15 minutes which raises the demand for such a law. Given the harrowing statistic, the demand for a comprehensive time-bound anti-rape law is more pressing than ever. Bengal is leading the charge with its anti-rape bill," he said.
According to Banerjee for the last 50 days, the anti-rape Bill which was passed in the Assembly and also signed by the Governor has not been looked after by the President.
“Why the delay? What is the reason for not signing the Bill although it has been submitted a long time back,” added Banerjee.
According to Banerjee, he supports protest movements and rallies for a cause, but without a law, it is not possible to punish tthe accused.
“It is true that in West Bengal people protested against the RG Kar murder and rape, but in every second one girl is being raped in India. If the protest should be concrete then action should be taken. There is no need for only protest. Some stringent laws should be there to punish the accused .”
"In other states like Gujarat or Maharashtra if anybody protests against any illegal activities then they face an encounter, but no such incidents happen in Bengal," added Banerjee
According to Banerjee the accused is in jail and around Rs 1 lakh is spent on them a year. As the trial starts later and it takes more than 6 years, we have to take care of a criminal for 6 years and for only fooding we have to shell out Rs 6 lakhs. What for “That's why we need the law for speedy trial of the rape accused.”
Giving an example he said “ The Saradha scam trial has not been started yet although the case has gone to ED and CBI.”
Banerjee also gave a helpline number to the doctors 78877778877 which doctors can call if they are in an emergency situation and need any sort of help.
He also formed a ten-member committee at Diamond Harbour that will look after the complaints of all the doctors. He also urged the doctors to organise medical camps in all blocks so that poor patients could get treatment. He also assured of a bigger doctor's convention in April at Kolkata and will invite more doctors to the convention.
The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill that seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.
"The union must now take decisive action - whether by ordinance or BNSS amendment in the upcoming parliament session to ensure that justice is both swift and severe, with trials and convictions concluded in 50 days," he said.
The Diamond Harbour MP also posted the hashtag #BengalShowsTheWay claiming the state has pioneered in passing such a legislation.