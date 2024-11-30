TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee stresses need for the anti-rape bill, claims amendment pending for two months

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee stressed in the need for the anti-rape bill (Aparajita Women and Child) claims that West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 has been pending on the President’s table for the last two months.

Addressing a doctor's convention at Amtala in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee said "if we need to stop rape which is a curse to humanity we need stringent laws and if laws are not enacted then we cannot give punishment to the accused.”

Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC, claimed "an incident of rape is taking place in the country every 15 minutes which raises the demand for such a law. Given the harrowing statistic, the demand for a comprehensive time-bound anti-rape law is more pressing than ever. Bengal is leading the charge with its anti-rape bill," he said.

According to Banerjee for the last 50 days, the anti-rape Bill which was passed in the Assembly and also signed by the Governor has not been looked after by the President.

“Why the delay? What is the reason for not signing the Bill although it has been submitted a long time back,” added Banerjee.