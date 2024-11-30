Uttar Pradesh: Passenger falls to death while spitting 'Paan' from moving bus

SULTANPUR: A 45-year-old passenger fell to his death from an air-conditioned Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on Saturday, allegedly after he opened the door to spit 'paan' while the vehicle was in motion on the Purvanchal Expressway, police said.

The incident occurred near the 93-km milestone of the expressway around 10:30 AM when the bus was en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow.

"As the bus approached Bihi village in the Baldirai police station area, the passenger opened the door to spit. He lost his balance and fell onto the road, resulting in his death," a police official said.

The bus was immediately stopped, and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials, along with the police, were informed.

Baldirai Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar said UPEIDA personnel rushed the victim to the local Community Health Centre via ambulance, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as Ram Jiavan, a resident of Chinhat area in Lucknow. His wife, Savitri, was also traveling with him on the bus.

The bus has been taken to the police station for further investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.