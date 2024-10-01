1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi HC to hear Jagdish Tytler's plea against charge framing on Nov 29

"The trial court has erroneously framed charges against the petitioner overlooking the settled principles of law on the point of charge," he said in the petition.

During the hearing, Tytler's counsel raised a plea of alibi, claiming that he was not present at the spot at the time of the incident.

The plea was opposed by the CBI's counsel and the victims who submitted that the plea of alibi had already been decided and rejected by the high court.

In his petition, Tytler claimed that there was no credible evidence to corroborate the allegations levelled against him and the trial court's order was misconceived.

He alleged that this was a "classic case of witch-hunt and harassment of the petitioner in which he is now being made to face trial for an alleged offence which was committed more than four decades ago."

Tytler said he is 80-years-old and suffering from various ailments, including heart disease and diabetes.

He has sought the quashing of trial court's order on August 30, directing framing charges against him in the case.

The trial court, on September 13, formally framed charges against him after he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Besides murder, the trial court had ordered the framing of charges for several other offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass, and theft.