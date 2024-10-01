Ayodhya gang rape: DNA of foetus matches SP leader's servant

LUCKNOW: In a major turn of events in Ayodhya gangrape case, the DNA sample of 71-year-old Samajwadi Party functionary Moeed Khan did not match with that of the foetus belonging to the 12-year-old gangrape victim, but instead it matched with the DNA of his domestic help Raju Khan.

This was revealed after UP govt submitted the DNA report to the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court in compliance with the court’s order on Monday.

After taking the report on record, the bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia set the next hearing on October 3. Moeed’s bail petition is likely to be heard then.

According to victim family’s complaint, the minor girl from the scheduled caste Nishad community was hired as a daily wage labourer and repeatedly raped by Moeed and Raju for two-and-a-half months since mid-May in Bhadarsa, a township about 21 km southwest of Ayodhya. The crime was detected after the victim became pregnant.

Both the suspects -- Moeed Khan and his domestic help Raju Khan -- were booked under Pocso Act and were arrested on July 30. Police also conducted an investigation and filed a chargesheet on Sept 10.

The survivor, who was 10-weeks pregnant, had undergone an abortion at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Lucknow on Aug 7 with the consent of her parents and medical experts.

The incident had triggered a political storm, with BJP accusing SP of supporting criminals. It has become a major issue before bypolls in 10 assembly seats in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath promised stern action and accused SP of shielding a rape suspect. On Aug 3, authorities demolished a bakery owned by Moeed Khan in Bhadarsa, alleging that its construction was illegal.