Cricket, culture bind India and Jamaica: PM Modi to visiting PM Holness

NEW DELHI: Talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday ranged from cricket to culture.
"PM Holness has always been a great friend of our nation. We talked about ways to boost trade and cultural linkages. We are committed to focusing on sectors like education, digital public infrastructure, innovation, healthcare and more. We will also work closely to overcome challenges like organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism," said PM Modi on Tuesday.
"My visit to India and bilateral discussions with PM Modi mark a historic moment for Jamaica ushering in a new era of diplomatic relations and enhance bilateral cooperation between our two countries," said PM Holness.
The Jamaican PM along with legendary cricketer Chris Gayle also planted a champa tree at Rajghat. PM Holness will visit Sarnath and Benares and also take a boat ride on the Ganges. On his last day in Delhi, he will visit the Parliament.
On Monday, Jamaica opened its High Commission in Delhi, and India has named the road on which it stands as 'Jamaica Marg'.
"This occasion reflects Jamaica’s strong commitment to enhance our strong presence in India and deepening relations between the two nations," PM Holness said on Monday.
Jamaica is optimistic that there will soon be direct air links with India and new opportunities will emerge in tourism.
Meanwhile, four MoUs were signed between India and Jamaica. These included cooperation in the field of sharing digital public infrastructure, digital payments, cultural exchange and sports and youth affairs.
"We will move forward in training and capacity building of the Jamaican military in the field of defence, organised crime and drug trafficking," said PM Modi.
There are nearly 70,000 people of Indian origin in Jamaica. There is a cultural exchange as a result of which yoga and Bollywood have been adopted in Jamaica, while reggae and dancehall have been adopted in India.
India and Jamaica have shared views on reforms in the UN Security Council to make its composition reflective of the current global scenario.
Interestingly, PM Modi visited Jamaica in 2000 when he was part of a delegation led by the then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee for the G15 meeting.