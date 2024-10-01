Cricket, culture bind India and Jamaica: PM Modi to visiting PM Holness

NEW DELHI: Talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday ranged from cricket to culture.

"PM Holness has always been a great friend of our nation. We talked about ways to boost trade and cultural linkages. We are committed to focusing on sectors like education, digital public infrastructure, innovation, healthcare and more. We will also work closely to overcome challenges like organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism," said PM Modi on Tuesday.

"My visit to India and bilateral discussions with PM Modi mark a historic moment for Jamaica ushering in a new era of diplomatic relations and enhance bilateral cooperation between our two countries," said PM Holness.

The Jamaican PM along with legendary cricketer Chris Gayle also planted a champa tree at Rajghat. PM Holness will visit Sarnath and Benares and also take a boat ride on the Ganges. On his last day in Delhi, he will visit the Parliament.

On Monday, Jamaica opened its High Commission in Delhi, and India has named the road on which it stands as 'Jamaica Marg'.

"This occasion reflects Jamaica’s strong commitment to enhance our strong presence in India and deepening relations between the two nations," PM Holness said on Monday.