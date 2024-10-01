Fadnavis to watch out for in BJP’s likely reshuffle

NEW DELHI: The BJP could be in for a significant organisational reshuffle post polls in J&K and Haryana, party sources have indicated. This is likely to see the induction of a senior Maharashtra leader into the Union cabinet at a senior level or within the party setup.

Party sources indicate that the leadership is keen on filling key cabinet posts, particularly in ministries now managed by Union ministers who hold additional responsibilities.

It has led to speculation about Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, known for his considerable organisational and administrative expertise.

Sources say the party may be contemplating the elevation of a seasoned Union minister to the position of national president. “The timing of these decisions will largely depend on the results of the party’s recent membership drive, the first phase of which concluded on September 25. The second phase, focusing on active membership, is set to launch in October, further shaping the party’s strategic direction,” said a BJP source.

The outcomes from J&K and Haryana are being seen as pivotal in determining the emerging organisational landscape. Sources said the party may also think of the potential involvement of a former woman MP in the Delhi assembly polls due in the first half of 2025.