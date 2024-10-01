JMM threatens Congress to go it alone in Jharkhand Assembly polls

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday threatened the Congress party that the party will contest the Assembly polls on all 81 seats if any question is raised on the leadership of Hemant Soren by the coalition partners.

JMM’s reply came in response of the recent statement made by Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir that if the Congress party wins 30-40 seats in the Assembly polls, there might be a possibility that both JMM and Congress have Chief Ministers on rotational basis.

JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya cleared that those who agree to contest Jharkhand polls under JMM's leadership are welcome, otherwise, the party is fully prepared to contest all 81 seats in Jharkhand.

“There is a lot of pressure in our organisation on the basis of the works done by us during the last five years that the JMM should contest elections on all 81 seats and we are fully prepared for that. If anybody has any confusion they should remember 2009, 2014 and 2019 as well. Therefore, I would not make any further comments on it. We are running a coalition government and our statements should also be on the same lines,” said Bhattacharya. They must remember that JMM has won seats for them in the Lok Sabha, he added. Assembly elections will be contested only under the leadership of Hemant Soren and on the principles of party Chief Shibu Soren, he added.

Bhattacharya further added that those who are ready to accept JMM’s leadership are welcome, otherwise they are so strong on all 81 seats that they will win at least 55 seats if they go it alone in the Assembly polls.

Notably, JMM had emerged as the single largest party in the 2019 Assembly polls winning 30 seats, while the Congress won 16 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Congress contested on seven seats and the JMM fought on five seats. One seat each was given to the RJD and Left.

Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, during a meeting held with the party workers in Ranchi, had said on Monday that if Congress gets 25 to 30 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, then the Chief Minister will be elected on rotation basis, which means, Congress will have a Chief Minister for half the tenure of the government. On the occasion, Mir called upon the workers that they will have to work hard so that they can get at least 25-30 seats in Jharkhand Assembly.