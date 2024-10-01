'Make visitors sip gaumutra at every garba pandal entry': Madhya Pradesh BJP chief

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh’s most populated city Indore, made a bizarre suggestion of using gaumutra (cow urine) to purify visitors and check entry of unwanted elements at garba pandals during the upcoming Navratri season.

"Those entering garba pandals should take the aachman of gaumutra (sip cow urine) at the entrance. No Hindu will have objection to sipping gau mutra before entering the garba venues," Indore district BJP chief Chintu Verma said.

"Gaumutra is as sacred to us as Gau Mata (mother cow). Since time immemorial, it has been used by our seers and sages for purification. So it can be placed outside every Garba pandal and the visitors coming to see the Garba are made to sip it as a Prasad. I don't think any Hindu will have objection to it," Verma said

Adding that it could also help in checking entry of unwanted elements in the Garbas, the BJP leader said, Aadhar cards can be faked and doctored, so using gaumutra as Prasad at Garba entry could be the viable option, which will be in line with Hindu religion.

Mocking at the Indore district BJP chief Chintu Verma's bizarre suggestion, opposition Congress's state unit's spokesperson Neelabh Shukla questioned why the BJP leaders are only interested in politicising the cow.

"Why are the BJP leaders silent on the issue of the plight of cows in cow shelters? Raising such suggestions and demands of gaumutra aachman (sipping) is yet another example of BJP's politics of communal polarization ahead of assembly polls in J&K and Haryana," Shukla said.

He added that the same leaders who are making the suggestion, should first themselves sip urine before entering garba pandals and post videos on social media.

This isn't the first time that any BJP leader’s statements have put garba into political controversy in MP.