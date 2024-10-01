Mandi agents, workers to go on strike in Punjab, paddy purchase to be hit

CHANDIGARH: Over 50,000 commission agents (arhtiyas) and 8 lakh labourers are set to go on an indefinite strike across all mandis in Punjab from Tuesday, which will hit the paddy procurement operation beginning on the same day. Punjab Arhtiyas’ Association head Vijay Kalra said the indefinite strike was called to press for revision of commission rates.

He said approximately 50,000 commission agents are working in grain markets of Punjab and nearly 2 lakh people are functioning in mandi offices as accountants and supporting staff.

“We pay them salaries from the commission received on the sale of crops. With rising inflation, we also increase their salaries. About 8 lakh labourers are also associated with our business and nearly 15 lakh farmer families are attached with us,’’ Kalra said.

“After the mandi system was started in Punjab and Haryana, we were getting percentage-wise commission on MSP of crop from the buyers. The commission rate has been increased in 15 to 20 years by the state governments. But in 2018-19 the Centre foze the commission according MSP of that year. MSPs of crops are being increased annually but the commission was frozen at `46 per quintal of wheat and paddy,” he said.

“It has become very difficult to meet the medical expenses of our parents and educational expenses of our children. So, commission should be 2.5 per cent of MSP,’’ Kalra said, adding, “From last 4-5 years the Food Corporation of India is deducting 30 per cent amount from the cost of mandi labour expense towards EPF.”