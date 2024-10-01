NIA conducts raids at 12 places in West Bengal over Maoists links

KOLKATA: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday started conducting raids on 12 premises in West Bengal, including one in Kolkata, belonging to people allegedly linked to Maoists, an official source said.

Raids were underway at Netaji Nagar, Panihati, Barrackpore, Sodepur, Asansol and several other places in West Bengal in connection with alleged links of two women and their associates with Maoists.

"These women had allegedly siphoned off funds sent to them for spreading Maoist networks in eastern India. These raids are underway to find out the exact roles these people were playing in the Maoist organisation," the source said.

Several documents were seized during the raids which are underway, an official added.