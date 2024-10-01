Uttarakhand's national games hosting in jeopardy amid IOA turmoil

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand gears up to host the 38th National Games in October-November, as claimed by Sports Minister Rekha Arya, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) infighting has thrown a spanner in the works. The hosting state's organizers are stuck in limbo, with no meeting held yet to discuss the event.

IOA Joint Secretary Alkananda Ashok alleges that despite repeated reminders, President Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha hasn't convened an executive meeting to discuss the National Games. This comes after the state Sports Minister Rekha Arya met Usha in Delhi, requesting an early announcement of the games' dates.

Sources revealed to this daily stated, "An internal dispute between Rajya Sabha member PT Usha and 12 other members has stalled progress, preventing even a meeting to discuss the event".

Uttarakhand residents eagerly await the forthcoming National Games, as promised by Sports Minister Rekha Arya. However, the ongoing turmoil within the IOA has stalled even a single meeting regarding the event, leaving organizers in a state of uncertainty.

The conflicting scenarios have put the host state's organizers in a difficult position, as they struggle to prepare for the games amidst the IOA's internal conflicts. The uncertainty surrounding the event's organization has raised concerns about Uttarakhand's readiness to host the National Games.

Sports Minister Rekha Arya has been unreachable, despite attempts to contact her, amid growing uncertainty surrounding the National Games. The state's sports department is facing significant challenges, as neither the dates for the games nor the venues and stadiums for the 38 participating sports have been finalized. "We have instructed officials to test and include local games in the 38th National Games," Arya previously stated.

Preparations are underway, but they're based on tentative locations, awaiting the IOA final decisions on dates and venues. This uncertainty has put the host state's organizers in a difficult position.

The upcoming wedding season in Uttarakhand, from November 20 to December 15, has thrown a wrench into preparations for the National Games, scheduled to take place in the state. With most major hotels already booked for weddings, accommodating athletes, coaches, and guests from eight participating states, including Uttarakhand, may pose a significant challenge.

According to Sports Secretary Amit Sinha, "We are prepared to host the Games with just a month's notice." However, the IOA's failure to convene a meeting has raised concerns about the event's feasibility.

The state government, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Olympic Association and IOA, is responsible for hosting the Games. Experts warn that if the current situation persists, the National Games may not take place this year. The 38th National Games were awarded to Uttarakhand after the conclusion of the 37th edition in Goa.