Uttrakhand police busts inter-state gang, arrests all 10 members in Rs 90 crore land scam

DEHRADUN: The Uttrakhand police have dismantled the infamous Amrik Singh gang, responsible for a massive land scam worth over ₹90 crores across Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other states.

All 10 accused have been arrested, with the final fugitive member being apprehended near Mohand on Sunday. According to police sources, the gang was involved in over 18 land scam cases, duping numerous individuals of crores of rupees.

"Members of the gang, Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Gupta, swindled crores from Dehradun's Rajpur resident Govind Singh Pundir under the guise of land purchase," said Senior Police Superintendent Ajay Singh.

The accused fled after a case was filed, but police arrested: Mohd Adnan in Saharanpur, Amzad Ali, Sharad Garg, Sahil in UP and Haryana on July 19, Ranvir in Haryana and gang leader Baba Amrik in Himachal Pradesh.

"On Sunday, Rajpur police team reached Sanjeev Kumar's residence in Yamunanagar, Haryana, to attach his properties and arrest him," said SSP Ajay Singh. However, Sanjeev Kumar fled his home, only to be arrested by police near Mohand, Uttarakhand's entry point. Kumar faces 18 cases of cheating across various states.

In a shocking revelation, the arrested gang members disclosed their unique tactics to deceive innocent victims during police interrogation. "Gang members lured unsuspecting individuals by offering land at cheap rates," they confessed.

According to the police sources, "To gain trust, gang leader Baba Amrik would pretend to examine the soil, sniffing it to convince victims of the land's suitability". After receiving hefty sums, the gang would make excuses to delay registration, eventually fleeing with the money.

Uttarakhand police uncovered a startling twist during interrogation: "Some top Uttar Pradesh police officials were involved in the scam." The arrested gang members face 18 cases under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.