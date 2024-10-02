1st hydrogen train to start trial run in Dec

NEW DELHI: India will soon become the fifth country to run hydrogen-fuelled trains, after Germany, France, Sweden, and China. Indian Railways has awarded a pilot project for reto-fitment of hydrogen fuel cell in existing DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) trains, along with the necessary ground infrastructure.
The first prototype of hydrogen-fuelled train is set to run on the Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana under the Northern Railway zone by December 2024. A senior railway official said the integration of the prototype train is going on at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally overseeing this eco-friendly railway project, sources said.
After trials, the railway will introduce 35 hydrogen trains under Hydrogen for Heritage initiative, investing over Rs 80 crore for each train and Rs 70 crore for infrastructure development across various heritage and hill routes.
Terming this a major move that will contribute to India’s target of achieving net zero carbon emissions, officials said using hydrogen as a fuel source offers significant benefits for green transportation. The railway has received approval for a hydrogen plant from the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization, and on-board hydrogen safety assessments are being conducted by leading agencies, including TUV-SUD Germany, officials said.
Among the heritage routes targeted for the introduction of hydrogen trains are the Matheran-Hill Railway, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley, and Nilgiri Mountain Railways, officials said. Once these trials are successfully completed, the routes will be operational within the next three years, showcasing India’s rich cultural and natural heritage, they added.
Why it’s important
Being a clean fuel, hydrogen can transform the green transportation technology and support India’s zero carbon emission goals
What to expect
Initially, 35 H-powered trains will be launched, with each having a composition of six cars, on eight heritage routes.