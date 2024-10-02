1st hydrogen train to start trial run in Dec

NEW DELHI: India will soon become the fifth country to run hydrogen-fuelled trains, after Germany, France, Sweden, and China. Indian Railways has awarded a pilot project for reto-fitment of hydrogen fuel cell in existing DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) trains, along with the necessary ground infrastructure.

The first prototype of hydrogen-fuelled train is set to run on the Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana under the Northern Railway zone by December 2024. A senior railway official said the integration of the prototype train is going on at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally overseeing this eco-friendly railway project, sources said.

After trials, the railway will introduce 35 hydrogen trains under Hydrogen for Heritage initiative, investing over Rs 80 crore for each train and Rs 70 crore for infrastructure development across various heritage and hill routes.