A hero's long-awaited homecoming: Uttarakhand soldier's remains recovered 56 years after tragic plane crash

DEHRADUN: In a poignant culmination of a decades-long wait, the mortal remains of Narain Singh, a gallant soldier from Kolpudi village in Chamoli district's Tharali tehsil, finally returned to Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the last day of 'Pitru Paksha'.

The 6th Battalion of the Grenadiers, based in Rudraprayag, paid their respects to the mortal remains of Narain Singh at Gauchar Helipad. His body will subsequently be transported to Rudraprayag and then to Tharali, Kolpudi, where final rites will be performed on Thursday morning.

This emotional homecoming brings closure to a 56-year wait, honoring Singh's unwavering dedication to the nation. The remains of Narain Singh, an Indian Army's soldier of Kolpudi village, have been recovered, 56 years after he went missing. Singh was among the 102 personnel who were on board the AN-12 aircraft of the Indian Air Force that crashed at the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh in 1968 Jaiveer Singh, village head of Kolpudi and nephew of Narain Singh, confirmed the identity of his uncle's remains.