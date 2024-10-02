Army tests indigenous equipment to help soldiers in high-altitude conditions

NEW DELHI: Amid the protracted border standoff with China, the Indian Army is seeking indigenous solutions to address the challenges of habitat and logistics at high altitudes for its soldiers stationed along the Line of Actual Control. The aim is to enhance the operational capacity and capabilities of the troops.

Recently, a Delhi-based startup, DTech 360 Innovations, was invited to Leh to demonstrate its advanced high-altitude habitat solution—called 'Peak Pods'—which is a fully relocatable shelter designed to maintain internal temperatures without relying on heaters, kerosene, or generators.

Vinay Mittal, managing director of DTech 360, spoke to TNIE during the army's recent HIMTECH-2024 Symposium in Leh, where he claimed that the pods can withstand wind speeds of up to 190 km/h. "Our product is very lightweight, 100% relocatable, and modular. It can be erected and dismantled in 6–8 hours. It also prevents snow accumulation," he said.

Discussing the technology, Mittal said, "Peak Pods is a revolutionary indigenous product developed after four years of research and development. It is suitable for troops stationed in forward areas under harsh weather conditions."

He added that no existing technology in the world can maintain a shelter’s temperature at 10-15 degrees Celsius when outside temperatures drop to -40 degrees Celsius, without using heaters, kerosene, or generators.

Mittal said the peak pods "doesn’t require any civil or foundation work. It has a foldable plinth and can be transported between locations. It can be dismantled into 30 kg pieces, which can be carried in backpacks or on mules."

"It includes in-built biodegradable toilets that convert human waste into grey water, reducing environmental impact. It addresses a serious issue of human waste disposal at high altitudes," Mittal added.

Notably, the Army has been evaluating the product on a no-cost-no-commitment (NCNC) basis for the past few years at three high-altitude locations: Leh (11,500 feet), Daulat Beg Oldie (16,700 feet), and Durbuk (12,500 feet).

Trials at Leh were conducted from December 2022 to March 2023, at Durbuk from December 2023 to February 2024, and trials at DBO, which began in May 2023, are still ongoing.

Recognising the debilitating effects of high altitudes on soldiers' weight-carrying capacity, the Army has also procured and inducted 100 robotic mules and is conducting trials for logistics drones, particularly for high-altitude use.

The Army has been actively testing indigenous technologies and equipment in real-world conditions. To this end, it organised the HIMTECH symposium for high-altitude technologies, following the Drone-A-Thon 2 competition held at over 17,000 feet at Wari La on September 17-18, where more than 20 Indian drone manufacturers showcased their capabilities.

Sources confirmed that the Army has procured 100 robotic mules under the fourth tranche of emergency procurements (EP), finalised between September 2022 and September 2023. Under EP contracts, up to Rs 300 crore can be allocated, with deals required to be concluded within a year.

Meanwhile, the robotic mule, developed by AeroArc, is a ground robot designed for defence applications in both urban and natural environments.

Arjun Aggarwal, managing director and CEO of AeroArc, said the mule can operate for up to three years.

"It (mule) can navigate obstacles, cross rivers, and recognise objects using electro-optics and infrared sensors. It can climb stairs and steep hills, operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 to +55 degrees Celsius, and carry a 15 kg payload, aiding soldiers," he said.

Similarly, Scandron Pvt Ltd, which won the Drone-A-Thon 2 competition, participated with its CargoMax 4000Q drone in the logistics category.

"The challenge in the logistics category was to take off from 15,400 feet with a minimum 10 kg cargo, reach 18,000 feet, cross Wari La Pass, land at a remote location, and then return to the base," said Arjun Naik, CEO of Scandron. He added that the CargoMax 4000Q drone successfully carried 20 kg, meeting all the challenge parameters.

The drone has received positive reviews, with sources noting that it would significantly boost logistics deliveries to forward locations.

The drone is scheduled to fly at Umling La, at an altitude of over 19,000 feet in October and can carry 50 kg over a maximum range of 10km and has an altitude ceiling of 6,000 meters.