BJP candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari passes away from heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the constituency passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, after collapsing at his residence in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. He was 75 years old and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. Reported The Hindu

According to BJP leaders, Bukhari had been unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 a.m. His death is a significant loss for the party and the community he served. Bukhari joined the BJP in February 2024, following the Centre’s decision to grant Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community.

He had been fielded as the party candidate from Surankote, which participated in elections alongside 25 other segments on September 25. Bukhari left the National Conference in February 2022 after a four-decade association, following a disagreement with party president Farooq Abdullah over the Scheduled Tribe status.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina expressed his condolences, stating, “Bukhari was a mass leader, and his death has left a void that is very hard to fill”. Political leaders from various parties also mourned his passing, reflecting on his contributions to public service and community development.