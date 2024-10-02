Controversy erupts over scrapping of Gandhi Jayanti holiday in Rajasthan Universities

JAIPUR: The decision to scrap the holiday on Gandhi Jayanti in universities across Rajasthan has ignited a major controversy. Though the decision stems from a revised holiday calendar issued by the Governor of Rajasthan in July, Rajasthan University, the state's largest university, took a significant step yesterday by issuing a special order canceling the holiday on October 2.

The opposition Congress party has strongly condemned the move, claiming it reflects what they describe as an "anti-Gandhi mentality" influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which they allege is prevalent in the state’s current BJP government.

In its official order, Rajasthan University stated that while the October 2 holiday has been canceled, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary will still be commemorated on campus. The university did organize a cleanliness drive in honor of Gandhi Jayanti alongside regular classes on Wednesday. Historically, Rajasthan University had always declared a holiday on October 2 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara expressed outrage, calling the decision an insult to the Father of the Nation. He linked it to a deeper ideological conflict, stating, "This decision shows that the followers of Nathuram Godse can never truly appreciate Mahatma Gandhi." Dotasara also took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Can those who follow Godse's ideology ever be followers of Gandhi? The Sangh's deep-seated hatred for Gandhi manifests in various decisions of BJP governments."