Controversy erupts over scrapping of Gandhi Jayanti holiday in Rajasthan Universities

JAIPUR: The decision to scrap the holiday on Gandhi Jayanti in universities across Rajasthan has ignited a major controversy. Though the decision stems from a revised holiday calendar issued by the Governor of Rajasthan in July, Rajasthan University, the state's largest university, took a significant step yesterday by issuing a special order canceling the holiday on October 2.
The opposition Congress party has strongly condemned the move, claiming it reflects what they describe as an "anti-Gandhi mentality" influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which they allege is prevalent in the state’s current BJP government.
In its official order, Rajasthan University stated that while the October 2 holiday has been canceled, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary will still be commemorated on campus. The university did organize a cleanliness drive in honor of Gandhi Jayanti alongside regular classes on Wednesday. Historically, Rajasthan University had always declared a holiday on October 2 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara expressed outrage, calling the decision an insult to the Father of the Nation. He linked it to a deeper ideological conflict, stating, "This decision shows that the followers of Nathuram Godse can never truly appreciate Mahatma Gandhi." Dotasara also took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Can those who follow Godse's ideology ever be followers of Gandhi? The Sangh's deep-seated hatred for Gandhi manifests in various decisions of BJP governments."
Dotasara further criticized the BJP’s actions, citing previous controversies such as the protests against the renaming of Gandhi Vatika, the banning of public access to the Gandhi Museum, and now the cancellation of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. He asserted, "The BJP's conspiracy will never succeed, because Gandhi’s spirit lives in every particle of this country."
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie also voiced his disapproval on X, labeling the cancellation of the holiday as a "disrespect" to Mahatma Gandhi. Julie claimed that the initial holiday declaration by the university was reversed under pressure from the government. He questioned, "Why do the BJP and RSS harbor such hatred for Mahatma Gandhi?"
Julie emphasized Gandhi’s global legacy, writing, "Mahatma Gandhi is revered not just in India but around the world. His contributions to the nation made him immortal." He added that the cancellation of the holiday underlines a "narrow-minded approach" and is a direct insult to Gandhi's ideals and enduring legacy.
While authorities at various universities have failed to clarify why the Gandhi Jayant holiday has been scrapped, the general buzz is that it has been done in the context of the Swachh Bharat campaign. But Gandhi scholars and social activists argue that this argument does not cut any ice since Swachh Bharat efforts on October 2 have continued all through the past decade but the holiday on Gandhi Jayanti was never scrapped. And the decision to now cancel the Gandhi Jayanto holiday in universities across the state has kicked off quite a storm in Rajasthan.
As the controversy deepens, the move has drawn sharp criticism from various political quarters, with the debate centering on the significance of honoring Gandhi and the ideological undercurrents influencing such decisions in Rajasthan.