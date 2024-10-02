IMD predicts severe winter after surplus rain

The IMD has also predicted above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country except some parts from central India and above-normal minimum temperatures over most parts.

Analysing the southwest monsoon (SWM), the IMD said the monsoon was above normal despite absence of La Nina conditions. The country has received 934.8 mm rainfall against 868.6 mm -- around 8% above normal. The deficient rainfall was recorded only in three sub-divisions encompassing 11% of the country’s geographic area.

This year the southwest monsoon (SWM) set in over Kerala on May 30 against the normal date of June 1 and covered the entire country on July 2, against the normal date of July 8. Moreover, the SWM had withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan and Kachchh on September 23 against the normal date of September 17.

However, another peculiar feature of this year’s SWM was that it was quite weaker in Indo-Gangetic plains while excess in arid regions like Gujarat and western Rajasthan.