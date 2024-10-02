Lawyers pressing for urgent case hearings irks CJI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it puts his “personal credibility” at stake.

At times, lawyers, in their bid to get their cases listed for urgent hearings, take chances and change their advocates to get the same cases mentioned again and again on different dates.

“Stop this practice of repeated mentioning by different counsels. All of you are just trying to take a chance. Whatever little discretion I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour, because there is an attempt to take this court for a ride,” the CJI said after hearing a mention by a lawyer on Tuesday.

The top court made the observations when a lawyer mentioned a case related to the lapse of a mining lease that needed urgent listing.