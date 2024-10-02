On Gandhi Jayanti, Assam’s Bodoland council tells people to demand good governance

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has installed “Citizens’ Grievance Boxes” in all circle offices of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), thereby enabling people to demand good governance.

During the celebration of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, BTC chief Pramod Boro said the Citizens’ Grievance Boxes were installed in line with the Gandhian ethos for good governance and swaraj and as part of the Vibrant BTR Mission.

“The public announcement of the grievance redressal mechanism is also aimed at educating the general public to demand good governance in government offices, particularly in the area of land revenue administration,” Boro said. The grievance redressal mechanism will cover all 39 departments of the autonomous council.

“In Bodoland, we have freed ourselves from violence by following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Today, we celebrate both Gandhi Jayanti and International Non-Violence Day. Over the past three years, smiles returned to the faces of our people, fear has disappeared, and communities are rediscovering love and trust,” Boro, who had donned the BTC chief’s mantle in 2020, said.

Bodoland was once ravaged by ethnic conflicts involving Bodos, Adivasis and Muslims and an insurgency movement that lasted over three decades. Peace returned in 2020 following the Centre’s signing of the BTR agreement with various insurgent groups and the All Bodo Students’ Union.

In his speech, Assam minister UG Brahma said, “Let us all begin a ‘Naya Jagaran’ with ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ as our guiding principle. We must revive and nurture our Mother Nature. Without cleanliness, we cannot serve the environment. I encourage everyone to contribute to building a peaceful, smart, and green Bodoland.”

This year, the BTR government commemorated the Gandhian ideals and values by launching a number of initiatives. Adding solemnity and meaning to the celebration was the pledge-taking ceremony of the Green Bodoland Mission.

Over 2,000 youth from the Bodoland Green Brigades took a pledge, along with leaders, officials, staff and students, to carry out a massive tree plantation drive in the BTR for the restoration of biodiversity, flora, fauna and natural resources, make BTR a plastic-free zone and conserve groundwater in the region.