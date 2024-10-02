Protests in J&K's Budgam over killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

SRINAGAR: The protests broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, officials said.

The protests were held in Magam market area and Budgam town of the central Kashmir district on the fourth day of mourning of Nasrallah.

Some market places were shut following the protests.

The Hezbollah leader was killed on Saturday and he was laid to rest a day later.

The people, including men, women and children, assembled on the main roads -- carrying black flags -- and held protests against the killing, the officials said.

The protestors were chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, denouncing Nasrallah's killing in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, they said.

The protests were by and large peaceful even as a large posse of police personnel maintained vigil to ensure that the demonstrations did not turn violent, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the shops in Magam market and Budgam town were shut, the officials said.

However, the situation was peaceful, they added.