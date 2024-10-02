Raipur Diary | Major boost for robust road infrastructure

An approval of Rs 11,000 crore by the union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari for the construction and development of four major national highways is expected to propel Chhattisgarh road infrastructure, that will pave the way to put the state on a higher growth trajectory. The union minister discussed with CM Vishnu Deo Sai over the progress of national highways in the state and further approved to prepare the detailed project reports. The need to address hurdles that delay the projects besides the clearances from the forest department, other pending issues were taken up on priority.

Employment growth ratio in state very high

Employment generation remains a challenge for many governments. And with job opportunities created especially in rural and tribal areas, Chhattisgarh took a leap forward, surpassing bigger states like UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and recorded a significantly low unemployment rate during a year July 2023 to June 2024. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) ranked Chhattisgarh as fifth among the Indian states in the scale with the lowest unemployment rate. The report by National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) highlights the effective steps taken by the state.

Trust deficit among Maoist cadres

Top leadership of outlawed CPI (Maoist) is apparently shaken owing to the major setbacks faced for the first time when their senior cadres belonging to Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and other regions were neutralised in Bastar region in 2024. Maoist leaders from outside the state have begun suspecting their local cadres who are now harassed, creating distrust and suspicion. Bastar police believe such a situation is creating grounds of revolt within the organisation. So far, 153 Maoists have been killed by security forces this year in Bastar zone. Some Maoists cadres were recently killed on allegation of being acting as police informers to banned outfit.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com