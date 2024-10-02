Schoolboy dies after being hit by excavator in Kolkata's Bansdroni

KOLKATA: A class 9 student was killed as an excavator allegedly hit him in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The boy was on the way to his tuition classes when the accident happened near Dinesh Nagar auto stand, they said.

He was taken to the Bangur Hospital in Tollygunge by locals and doctors there declared him dead.

Following the accident, locals protested, alleging that the accident happened because of the deplorable condition of the road, which had not been repaired for long.

They also alleged that police arrived late at the spot after the accident.

Some people also vandalised the excavator that was involved in the accident.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 113 councillor Anita Kar Majumder said road repair work was going on in the area following underground drainage work.

The boy was hit by the rear arm of the excavator, she said.