The Jat factor in battle for 90 Haryana seats

CHANDIGARH: For many, Haryana has come to be known as the Jat land, underlining the predominance of the Jat community in the small state that broke its umbilical cord with Punjab in a three-way separation (1966), mostly on linguistic grounds.

With Punjab at the core of the new entities, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana became its cousins. Since then the Jat factor has been the quintessence of Haryana’s identity.

But the community is not in the majority; it is second to OBCs. That explains why Devi Lal (late former deputy prime minister of Janata regime) remains a revered figure and why Chautalas are still a force to reckon with.

The Jats remain the pivot of poll outcomes. Unless, they are split or are overwhelmed in caste calculations by OBCs and SC votes. That’s what the bipolar Haryana political fight involving the ruling BJP and opposition Congress is about.

The Jat versus non-Jat divide is again visible. Cutting across caste lines and regions, issues like the Agnipath scheme, restoration of old pension scheme, unemployment, government jobs, old-age pension and monthly financial assistance to women, besides law and order are likely to play a key role.