Three persons killed as private helicopter crashes in Pune

PUNE: Two pilots and an engineer were killed after a helicopter crashed and caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The helicopter belonging to the Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, a private firm, took off from the Oxford County Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai when it crashed at 7.40 am, they said.

The incident took place near a hilly terrain in Bavdhan area, which is close to the gold course, according to police "Three persons have died in the helicopter crash.

Our teams along with fire department vehicles have reached the spot," Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinaykumar Choubey said.