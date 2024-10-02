Wangchuk released, may meet top leaders in coming days

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who along with around 150 other people was detained at the Haryana-Delhi border on late Monday was released by the Delhi Police after nearly 48 hours of detention.

The 58-year-old Wangchuk, who is leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' -- a month-long march that began in Leh and is being spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), wanted to enter the national capital in a bid to put forth their demand of Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Union Territory Ladakh.

Notably, Wangchuk was let off on late Tuesday but again detained the next morning as the climate activist and his colleagues were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi.

Later on Wednesday evening, Wangchuk was again released and escorted to Raj Ghat where he paid obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi.

Outside Rajghat when TNIE asked him about his next step Wangchuk said that they have given a memorandum to the government to secure Ladakh "within the constitutional provisions".

Wangchuk told this newspaper that the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured them that they will be allowed meet the President and the Prime Minister in the coming days following which they ended their hunger strike. "Our motive to reach Rajghat has been fulfilled," he said, adding they will remain in the city for next few days.