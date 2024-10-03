63.88 per cent turnout recorded in J&K Assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Voter turnout of 69.69 per cent has been recorded in phase-3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, with women outnumbering men in casting votes, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Overall, 63.88 per cent turnout has been recorded at polling stations, as against 58.58 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, the poll panel noted.

In phase-3 of the polls on October 1, when 40 seats went for voting in the Union Territory, the turnout of male voters was recorded at 69.37 per cent as compared to 70.02 per cent of women, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Nearly 44 per cent of voters from the third gender category came to cast their votes in phase-3.

Referring to the overall turnout, the Election Commission said it stood at 63.88 per cent with male participation recorded at 64.68 per cent.

The overall women turnout was recorded at 63.04 per cent and that of the third gender at 38.24 per cent.

The final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots.

Postal ballots include postal ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (those above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities, those part of essential services) and voters on election duty, the EC noted.

Daily account of such postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates, it said.