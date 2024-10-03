Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi for Cleanliness Initiatives, Compares Focus to Mahatma

Gandhi's Vision ( Picture Attached )

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing cleanliness, stating that after Mahatma Gandhi, it is Modi who has focused on hygiene as a key to health.

Shah highlighted Modi's efforts to provide toilets for every household and ensure access to clean drinking water across the country.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹470 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at an event organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Bhadaj Saying "I urge all citizens to commit to cleanliness and support the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in its mission to make Ahmedabad the cleanest city in the country,"

He added, "After Mahatma Gandhi, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has placed a strong emphasis on cleanliness, linking it to public health. Under his leadership, every household now has access to toilets, and clean drinking water is available to all."

"In the Swachh Survekshan 2023, Indore and Surat were jointly named the cleanest cities in the country," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added, "The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is striving to bring Ahmedabad to the top in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. While we may not reach that goal this year, if we begin our efforts now, we can achieve the distinction of being the cleanest city in next year's survey."

Shah also mentioned that he would be meeting with civic officials to formulate a strategy to achieve this goal.

Shah also highlighted that over the past five years, developmental projects worth ₹37,000 crore have been undertaken in his Lok Sabha constituency, with ₹23,951 crore approved by the Gujarat government and ₹14,000 crore sanctioned by the Centre.

"Navratri, the nine-day festival of power and worship, begins today," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added, "Anyone who hasn't experienced Navratri in Gujarat hasn't truly understood the essence of the state."

Amit Shah urged Ahmedabad residents to work closely with civic authorities to help the city achieve the top spot in next year's Swachh Survekshan, the Centre's cleanliness survey.

He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in reaching the goal of making Ahmedabad the cleanest city in the country.