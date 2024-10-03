Congress gave jobs based on ‘kharchi’ and ‘parchi’, BJP on merit: Ravi Shankar Prasad

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday criticised the factionalism in Congress in Haryana.

In a veiled attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prasad said the party’s Haryana unit has become Hooda Congress.

He also said that it is up to the people in the state to choose between the 10 years of BJP’s development-oriented rule, against the scams and corruption that prevailed during the previous Congress dispensation.

Prasad said even Congress president Rahul Gandhi has to come to Haryana with Hooda’s permission. “I am told that Rahul Gandhi wished for an alliance with the AAP, but Hooda refused. I was surprised to see the Congress’ ‘Hoodakaran’ here,” the former Union minister said.

Prasad claimed that industrial unrest prevailed in Gurugram when Hooda was the chief minister. But now, “be it IT or automobile manufacturing, Haryana has moved ahead and is generating a large number of employment opportunities, he said.

“Gurugram has two models — IT expansion and technological advancement — to take Haryana to newer heights in startups,” the BJP leader said.

During the Congress’ rule, their model was “land deal and damad (son-in-law) shri model”, Prasad said while alleging the Congress has an old connection with land deals, as he referred to Karnataka’s Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case.

The former Union minister said two narratives are clear in the Haryana polls and these are the BJP government’s 10 years versus the Hooda government’s 10 years. The people of Haryana have to decide which 10 years they will follow, he said.

“I have heard about ‘kharchi and parchi’ (favouritism and corruption) system, which was prevalent during the Congress government’s time in Haryana. On the other hand, jobs were given purely on merit under the BJP rule,” Prasad said.

Prasad also took a dig at the Congress over alleged infighting in the party’s state unit, saying the media has extensively written about “the treatment meted out to Kumari Selja” by her party’s state unit.

“She is a senior MP. I am also an MP and both of us have remained Union Ministers... If nothing else, her seniority should have been respected,” the former Union minister said.