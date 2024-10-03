Deora: Maha has best AICC in-charge in Chennithala

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has done a commendable work by not only putting the divided house in order in the state, but also ensuring that all the party factions worked together, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said recently. He was speaking at the recent Mumbai Dialogue organized by this newspaper.
Terming Chennithala the “best in charge” for the Maharashtra Congress, Deora — the former union minister for state in the Congress-led government and currently a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP — said the grand old party has got an excellent leader after a long time.
“I have no hesitation in saying that Ramesh ji is one of the best in charge that Maharashtra Congress has had recently. He not only put the divided house in order in the state, but also ensured all factions worked together,” Deora said, adding he is very pleased with the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.
Refusing to delve into reasons that compelled him to quit, he said that’s past, now let’s look forward.
“I am a pakka Mumbaikar and the chief minister is undertaking many infrastructure projects to develop the financial capital. We are getting a metro and its network will expand by the year.
Besides, the work on the coastal road has also been completed, while the Atal Setu has opened new avenues for the Navi Mumbai people. Mumbai as a financial city is getting better,” Deora claimed.
Also participating in the event was Ramesh Chennithala, who reciprocated to the praises showered on him by saying that he shared a close bond with the Deora family.
Milind, he said, was like his younger brother and expressed confidence of his younger brother (Milind) returning and reuniting with the Congress family because the Congress party is the future, and in Maharashtra also, they will be romping back to power.
Deora, who had held key positions like the Minister of State for Communications & IT quit Congress in January and joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).