Deora: Maha has best AICC in-charge in Chennithala

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has done a commendable work by not only putting the divided house in order in the state, but also ensuring that all the party factions worked together, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said recently. He was speaking at the recent Mumbai Dialogue organized by this newspaper.

Terming Chennithala the “best in charge” for the Maharashtra Congress, Deora — the former union minister for state in the Congress-led government and currently a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP — said the grand old party has got an excellent leader after a long time.

“I have no hesitation in saying that Ramesh ji is one of the best in charge that Maharashtra Congress has had recently. He not only put the divided house in order in the state, but also ensured all factions worked together,” Deora said, adding he is very pleased with the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Refusing to delve into reasons that compelled him to quit, he said that’s past, now let’s look forward.