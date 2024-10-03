Hindu outfit chief detained for removing Sai Baba statues from temples in Varanasi

VARANASI: The head of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, a local outfit, which was running a campaign for the removal of Sai Baba statues from temples here, has been detained for breach of peace, police said on Thursday.

Ajay Sharma, the chief of the local outfit was detained on Wednesday night after the members of his organisation removed Sai Baba statues from many temples here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaurav Banswal said Sharma has been detained on charges of breach of peace.

Sharma on Wednesday said that they have removed Sai Baba's idol from 14 temples so far, including the idol of Sai Baba at the Bada Ganesh temple in Lohatia and threatened to remove Sai Baba's idol from 50 more temples.

A number of devotees of Sai Baba have objected to the move and expressed concern over the security of the temples.

A meeting by the managers of Sai Baba temples approached the police commissioner against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

Sharma had said that only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Kashi.