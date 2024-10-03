Mahatma Gandhi's bust unveiled at Seattle Center

WASHINGTON: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Center on the iconic Indian freedom fighter's birth anniversary.

The bust was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Congressman Adam Smith; and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who is of Indian origin.

The bust - the first installation on Gandhi in Seattle - has been placed just below the base of the popular Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum.

The unveiling ceremony was led by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

It was also attended by Lt Gen Xavier Brunson, commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye - chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative.

Dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underscored the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (truth force) and Sarvodaya (welfare for all) as being the defining need in contemporary times.

To mark the occasion, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an official proclamation, acknowledging the bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi's teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change.