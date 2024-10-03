Modi claims Congress guarantees corruption, casteism, nepotism on last day of Haryana poll campaign

The main goal of father-son politics is only self-interest, he said, clearly targeting Hooda and his MP son Deepender Singh Hooda.

Modi also asserted that Congress leaders are involved in a factional fight and further claimed that people knew that the party can never provide a stable government.

"People of Haryana are also feeling hurt as the entire state is being insulted at the behest of two families sitting in Delhi and Haryana," Modi claimed.

People are witnessing the failure of Congress governments in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Congress' policies destroy people and that is why they do not want the party in Haryana at all, he claimed.

Leaders of the Congress, Modi said, have bared their intentions by speaking in favour of ending reservation when Dalits and backward classes are already angry with the party for its inability to prevent caste violence.

People have made up their minds to punish the Congress once more, he added.

Modi said that he had travelled across the state during the campaign and the enthusiasm he saw among the people gave him confidence that they would once again give their blessings to the BJP.

The BJP in its 10 years of government in Haryana worked relentlessly to improve people's lives and prioritised the welfare of every section of society, be it farmers, youth, women, villages or cities, he added.

"We have brought Haryana out of the era of scams and riots seen during the Congress governments," Modi said, adding that the voice that is echoing everywhere in Haryana is "bhadosa dil se, Bhajpa phir se (BJP once more)."

Exhorting people to vote for the BJP, the prime minister said it is very important that they elect a government which strengthens India at a time when the entire world is looking towards the country with hope and expectations.

The Congress can never strengthen the country, he said.

After the Congress managed to draw a level with the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls as both parties won five seats each, it is hopeful of toppling the ruling party from power in the state after 10 years.

The BJP has run an intense campaign in its bid to retain power in the northern state.